Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews rescued a 91-year-old woman from the riverbank near the Lismore CBD after a crash this afternoon.
Crews rescued a 91-year-old woman from the riverbank near the Lismore CBD after a crash this afternoon. DAVID NIELSEN
Breaking

Woman rescued from riverbank after car crash in CBD

8th Oct 2018 6:01 PM

A RESCUE to remove a 91-year-old woman from a car that drove over a river embankment near the Lismore CBD unfolded this afternoon.

NSW Ambulance said a call was received at 5.25pm to the scene on Bridge Street, near the intersection with Woodlark Street.

Three NSW Ambulance crews are on scene to help the woman who was initially trapped in the car.

The woman has now been released, and she has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

car crash lismore cbd northern rivers emergency river
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New TV ad gives Kyogle 'publicity that money can't buy'

    New TV ad gives Kyogle 'publicity that money can't buy'

    News "WE JUMPED on the opportunity to promote our region globally as this is an international ad campaign.”

    Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rain forecast

    Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rain forecast

    Weather BoM have issued a severe thunderstorm warning

    Jail for Casino man over sophisticated cannabis set-up

    premium_icon Jail for Casino man over sophisticated cannabis set-up

    Crime Will he ever learn? Probably not, a judge has said

    Why decision on $40 million development could be delayed

    premium_icon Why decision on $40 million development could be delayed

    News The matter had been set down for a determination today

    Local Partners