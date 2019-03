The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has completed the winch recovery from Mt Warning

A 22-year-old woman has been rescued from Mt Warning after hurting her ankle.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the mountain following reports of the woman had slipped and suffered an ankle injury.

The woman was winched from the mountain and flown to Lismore base hospital for further treatment.