An alleged sexual assault occurred over the weekend.

POLICE are making inquiries into an alleged incident between 12am - 7.30am on Sunday after a victim reported she was sexually assaulted at Casino in the vicinity of Queensland Road.

Police are seeking public assistance if anyone saw anything unusual.

A black ute may have been used in the offence.

All enquiries to detectives at Casino police.