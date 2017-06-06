20°
News

Woman reports sexual assault at Tyagarah

6th Jun 2017 3:02 PM
A man wanted for questioning by police in relation to an assault at Tyagarah.
A man wanted for questioning by police in relation to an assault at Tyagarah. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are investigating after reports a woman was sexually assaulted at Tyagarah. 

Around 5pm yesterday a 31-year-old woman disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male on Belongil Beach, Tyagarah, about 5km south of Brunswick Heads Surf club.

The woman escaped and ran to a hotel on Childe St, Byron Bay, where staff assisted her and notified police.

Tweed/Byron Detectives attended the hotel and the woman was conveyed to Byron Bay Hospital.

Police would like to speak to a man they believe can assist them with inquiries.

The man is described as being aged 20-30 years old, having a balding/shaved head, wearing a white tank top with a Buddhist motif on the back, black shorts and runners and carrying a handmade satchel type black bag with brown stripes.

Tweed/Byron Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Byron Bay Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/ Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People are reminded they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  belongil beach northern rivers crime sexual assault tyagarah

One dead, two stabbed in massive brawl

One dead, two stabbed in massive brawl

A WILD brawl in Knox Park has ended in tragedy.

Meat co-op fined by EPA over waste water requirements

Fined $15,000 for failing to meet requirements of a program

Woman reports sexual assault at Tyagarah

A man wanted for questioning by police in relation to an assault at Tyagarah.

Police are looking for assailant in beach attack

Funding for our Surf Life Savers

Jake Brumley, Tom Burns, and Connor Moriarty from the Byron Bay surf life saving club. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

Surf Club facility funding doubled to $4 million.

Local Partners

Funding for our Surf Life Savers

NSW Government to double surf club facility funding to $4 million.

Firework warning issued for long weekend

Fireworks at Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

SafeWork NSW targeting long weekend firework displays

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Lismore speedway going out with a bang

V8 Dirt Modified racing will be featured over the next two weekends at Lismore Speedway. PHOTO: TONY POWELL

Modifieds to race at final meetings of the season

Foxtel launches new budget streaming service

FOXTEL will take the fight for online audiences up to its TV rivals, announcing bold new plans for a budget streaming service.

Wallace and Gromit star dead at 96

Peter Sallis, who voiced the beloved Wallace, the inventor who lived with his dog Gromit, has died at the age of 96.

Actor voiced the beloved inventor Wallace in world famous cartoon.

Nanna's Irish jig raising a pint for fundraising

LUCK OF THE IRISH: On Friday June 9 at the Lismore Bowls Club, the Knitting Nanas will hold an Irish party night complete with dancing, Guinness pies and an Irish Joke competition.

Luck of the Irish with Knitting Nannas fundraiser

'Insane' cost of a selfie with Chris Hemsworth

How much would you pay to meet Aussie star Chris Hemsworth?

How much would you pay to have a photo taken with Chris Hemsworth?

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Nine denies True Story with Hamish and Andy was a stolen idea

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Channel Nine has addressed claims Andy Lee "stole” True Stories idea

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

Shane Jacobson in character as Kenny.

Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson making another movie

Private Home Backing On To Reserve

30 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 $850,000 to...

This light and bright 3 bedroom freestanding home offers privacy and a tranquil outlook over the reserve. 10 minutes to the centre of Byron Bay and only 850 metres...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Quality Built Home Opposite Tallow Beach

14B Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculately built home is positioned directly opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in...

UNDER CONTRACT

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!