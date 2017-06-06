Woman reports sexual assault at Tyagarah

A man wanted for questioning by police in relation to an assault at Tyagarah.

POLICE are investigating after reports a woman was sexually assaulted at Tyagarah.

Around 5pm yesterday a 31-year-old woman disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male on Belongil Beach, Tyagarah, about 5km south of Brunswick Heads Surf club.

The woman escaped and ran to a hotel on Childe St, Byron Bay, where staff assisted her and notified police.

Tweed/Byron Detectives attended the hotel and the woman was conveyed to Byron Bay Hospital.

Police would like to speak to a man they believe can assist them with inquiries.

The man is described as being aged 20-30 years old, having a balding/shaved head, wearing a white tank top with a Buddhist motif on the back, black shorts and runners and carrying a handmade satchel type black bag with brown stripes.

Tweed/Byron Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact Byron Bay Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

