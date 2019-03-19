Woman refuses breath test, says she's a 'freedom traveller'

A WOMAN who refused to do a breath test when she was pulled over by police will face court next month.

Lismore police will allege they pulled over a Lillian Rock woman in Lismore on Monday to do a random breath test.

"The 58 year old told police that she was a freedom traveller and not obliged to participate in a breath test or have a drivers licence," Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said.

"Checks on her driver's licence status revealed her licence had expired in 2010."

The woman was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

She was charged with unlicensed driving (second-plus offence) and refusing to do a breath test.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in April.