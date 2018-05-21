Woman punches cop, then takes clothes off, urinates in cell

A WOMAN will face court after she allegedly punched a police officer in Lismore.

At noon on Sunday police were called to Bridge St, where they saw a 47-year-old Lismore woman standing in the middle of the road acting erratically.

Drivers were forced take evasive action in order to avoid running her over.

Traffic was stopped in both directions, but the woman refused to get off the road.

When a sergeant approached the 47-year-old, she punched the sergeant in the face, which caused two cuts and bleeding.

The woman was arrested and, on the way to Lismore Police Station, she removed all her clothing and refused to get dressed. At Lismore Police

At the station she urinated onto the floor of her cell.

The 47-year-old was charged with assaulting police and damaging property, and she will appear in Lismore Local Court in June.