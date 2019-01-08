Woman pleads guilty to stalking members of AA group

UNLAWFUL STALKING: Former Agnes Water resident Adele Carlile faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday charged with three counts of unlawful stalking.

A WOMAN battling addiction has faced court after sending "hostile" texts to members of an Agnes Water Alcoholics Anonymous group.

Adele Carlile stood before Magistrate Neil Lavaring at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful stalking.

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said Carlile faced addiction issues, which had a "serious detriment on her own life".

Ms Rowan said when the offences took place Carlile had relapsed.

"There was animosity in the support group ... malicious behaviour from the group to the client (Carlile) about her partner," Ms Rowan said.

"It affected the relationship and she had a relapse as a result."

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said after an ongoing conflict between members of the support group, Carlile was asked not to return.

Carlile then allegedly sent "hostile in nature" text messages to some of the group members. The message recipients complained to police several times.

The offending occurred during different periods in 2017 and early last year.

Sen Const Klassen told the court some of Carlile's texts included: "are you home tonight?" and "can't wait to see you on the street". Carlile also threatened to share information a member of the AA group had shared in the "private confines" of the meetings.

Ms Rowan said Carlile had since left Agnes Water for Hervey Bay, and had not contacted members of the Agnes Water group.

Sen Const Klassen suggested Carlile's offences had "moved beyond fines", but Ms Rowan said Carlile was now seeking support at a local Hervey Bay AA group.

"These occurrences happened during a period of relapse," she said.

"She has relocated and disassociated with those people and has no desire for contact."

Mr Lavaring sentenced Carlile to six months' imprisonment on each charge, suspended for an operational period of three years.

"It (unlawful stalking) is not something you have history of doing and will not likely do it again ..." Mr Lavaring said.