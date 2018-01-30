Menu
Woman disappears after getting off plane

Police are searching for Alyse Cameron, aged 31, who failed to board a bus to Byron Bay.
Police are searching for Alyse Cameron, aged 31, who failed to board a bus to Byron Bay. Contributed

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a woman who failed to arrive in Byron Bay by bus.

Alyse Cameron, aged 31, arrived at Coolangatta Airport from Melbourne about 6pm on Monday 29 January, and failed to board a bus to Byron Bay.

When she didn't depart the bus to Byron Bay, her family notified authorities.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command have commenced inquiries.

Alyse is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of slim build with blonde hair.

Lismore Northern Star
