Woman 'lunged' with steak knife

AN INJURY to a woman's foot may have been the catalyst for a man being assaulted and threatened with a knife.

Ipswich District Court this week heard a steak knife-wielding Bobbi-Jo Marshall ran at a man who had been invited to her Ipswich house, then robbed him of his backpack, wallet and phone.

No clear motive was offered in the Crown case, except that the man was blamed for causing an injury to Marshall's foot.

The 33-year-old woman pleaded guilty to two counts of assault of a man at Eastern Heights on October 27, 2017; stealing from a person; and receiving tainted property.

Nathan Luke Vucinic, 36, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault; and stealing from a person. The same three charges against a third co-accused, Warren Mark Comodromos, were withdrawn due to his recent death.

Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said the victim was invited to the house by Marshall and Comodromos.

He was met at the door and once inside was set upon by Comodromos, who punched him in the face while saying "grab him". Marshall blocked the exit. Vucinic put an arm around his throat and placed him in a head-lock.

"Comodromos was of the belief (the victim) was responsible for an injury to Ms Marshall's foot," Mr Needham said.

"She took his backpack and ran out of the room while he was being restrained."

Mr Needham said the man managed to get away but was again blocked.

When he did get away by running through a garage, Marshall was yelling "get him, get him". Marshall held a steak knife and threatened to stab him.

The prosecutor said she lunged at James but he stepped back, with the knife grazing his thumb. Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said they effectively "jumped" the man, but there was no evidence the attack was planned.

Marshall was sentenced to nine months' jail. With the 195 days already spent in custody she received immediate release to parole. Vucinic received 12 months' jail with immediate parole.