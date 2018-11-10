Menu
A woman has been charged after allegedly attacking staff at Lismore Base Hospital.
A woman has been charged after allegedly attacking staff at Lismore Base Hospital.
Woman lunged at hospital staff with syringe: police

10th Nov 2018 10:35 PM

A WOMAN has been charged over the alleged assault of a Lismore Base Hospital employee.

A 39-year-old woman attended the hospital just after noon today seeking treatment.

Police will allege she threatened staff members, and produced a syringe before lunging at a male staff member who tried to intervene.

The man was treated for a laceration to his left arm.

Richmond Police District officers attended the hospital and arrested the woman.

She was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, affray, causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.

She was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court on Sunday.

