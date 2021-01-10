Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tooloom Falls, near where a woman was killed while kayaking in Upper Tooloom Creek.
Tooloom Falls, near where a woman was killed while kayaking in Upper Tooloom Creek.
News

Woman killed while kayaking on the Northern Rivers

Rebecca Lollback
by
10th Jan 2021 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has died while kayaking on the Northern Rivers.

Emergency services were called to Upper Tooloom Creek, in the Tooloom National Park near Urbenville, after reports a kayaker had capsized about 12.10pm on Saturday.

Police have been told the 68-year-old was kayaking with friends downstream when her kayak hit a log and she fell into fast flowing water before getting snagged on another log.

Despite efforts to rescue her, she died at the scene.

Rescue crews attended however the woman's body could not be recovered yesterday because of unsafe conditions.

Officers from Richmond Police District and the Marine Area Command, with assistance from the SES, will resume efforts to recover her body today.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

kayaker nsw police tooloom creek
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge lines at Lismore hospital COVID testing clinic

        Premium Content Huge lines at Lismore hospital COVID testing clinic

        News People are turning out in droves to get tested this weekend, prompting the question of whether more clinics should be opened.

        Whopper! Kyogle pumpkin breaks southern hemisphere record

        Premium Content Whopper! Kyogle pumpkin breaks southern hemisphere record

        News A festival all about huge vegetables has become a signature event for the...

        ‘DRAMATIC SCENE’: Rescue chopper called to serious crash

        Premium Content ‘DRAMATIC SCENE’: Rescue chopper called to serious crash

        News Paramedics, critical care team worked to stabilise patient at scene

        Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Premium Content Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Property $3.2 million worth of works are proposed for the property.