Woman killed, child taken to hospital in tragic crash

Alison Paterson
by
27th Jun 2018 10:29 AM | Updated: 10:44 AM

Update 11.25am: POLICE said roads will be closed for several hours following the crash at Stratheden Road (near Sullivans Road), Stratheden. They asked for motorists to avoid the area if at all possible.

 

Update; 10.36am: ONE woman is dead and a child is in hospital after her car rolled and crashed on Stratheden Road this morning.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed the woman died at the scene.

"Were called around 9.10am today and three crews were assigned to the incident at Stratheden Rd near Creightons Rd," he said.

"We also sent out a road retrieval team."

The spokesman said a child in the car was strapped into a baby seat and has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

"We were sent to a single car roll-over where the patient was trapped and sustained critical injuries," he said.

"The woman aged in her 40s has died, it is very sad."

The spokesman said a Chaplain has also been sent to the hospital where a debrief is in session.

More to come.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash north west of Casino.

Strathedan Road is blocked in both directions between Dobies Bight and Strathedan.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said thay are responding to the incident.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

