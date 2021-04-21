Woman jailed over naked snap with son

An actress has been jailed for 90 days in Ghana for posing nude with her son on his seventh birthday.

US rap star Cardi B joined international uproar at the "harsh" sentence handed down to Rosemond Brown, better known as Akuapem Poloo.

Single mum Poloo, 31, was found guilty of posting "obscene material" after sharing the naked snap with her son on social media in June last year.

Actress and mum Rosemond Brown, better known as Akuapem Poloo, will spend three months behind bars for sharing this snap with her social media followers last June. Picture: Australscope

She was also convicted of carrying out "domestic violence that undermines another person's privacy or could harm someone's dignity and self-worth".

The three charges will run consecutively for a total of three months.

In the image, Poloo's modesty was covered by her long hair as she sat in front of her son holding his hands.

The young boy was also looking into his mother's eyes, wearing underwear for the photo.

However, during the hearing, a judge expressed concerns over the sharp increase in child abuse and posting of obscene material in Ghana.

A judge found Poloo guilty of posting ‘obscene material’. Picture: Australscope

Judge Christiana Cann said: "The court is bothered with posting nude photos on social media."

"Did she ask for the permission of the child before posting the said picture? Did she respect the child's right? No she did not.

"There is no doubt that apart from the canker of rape, defilement, physical assault, the publication of obscene materials is on the increase."

The judge also considered the defendant's guilty plea, the fact she is a single parent, and her apparent remorse over the incident, however added: "A harsh sentence will serve as a deterrent."

The defendant's lawyer Andy Vortia said he would file an appeal.

Following the sentencing, US rap star Cardi B, 28, tweeted to her 18 million followers: "I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that. Even tho is not my style, I don't think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea.

"I think jail is a bit harsh. Maybe social media probation or community service," she said.

A mum will face time behind bars after she shared a naked snap of herself, posing with her seven-year-old son, to social media. Picture: Australscope

Many called for her to be released with the hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo on Twitter.

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie said: "I think it's a little harsh to separate a child from the mum just because of pictures taken ... would want to plead with the law to pardon our sister."

