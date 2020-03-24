Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A coronavirus testing kit. Picture: Getty
A coronavirus testing kit. Picture: Getty
News

Woman isolated as ninth case of Covid-19 confirmed

Matt Deans
by
24th Mar 2020 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MID NORTH Coast Health District says a ninth case of Covid-19 has been diagnosed in the region.

A woman in her 60s is in home isolation after returning from overseas.

"The new case brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Mid North Coast to nine," a MNCLHD spokesperson said.

"Close contacts of the new case have been identified and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

"They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and any contact who develops Covid-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

The health district says due to privacy reasons, the location of patients confirmed to have Covid-19 will not be publicly released.

It said a public health alert may be issued if additional information needs to be shared in relation to specific gatherings, events or geographical locations.

coronavirus covid-19 mid north coast tests
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘HELP US’: Lismore couple stuck in South Africa

        premium_icon ‘HELP US’: Lismore couple stuck in South Africa

        News THE situation is getting "pretty desperate" for this local couple, stuck thousands of kilometres from home with no way to get back.

        MY FIRST YEAR: 136 photos of our cutest kindy kids

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR: 136 photos of our cutest kindy kids

        News Online now - all the cutest kids on the Northern Rivers!

        Massive spike in COVID-19 patients in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Massive spike in COVID-19 patients in Northern NSW

        News A further 10 cases have been confirmed by the health district

        • 24th Mar 2020 2:47 PM
        Woman, 20, trapped after crash near Byron Bay

        premium_icon Woman, 20, trapped after crash near Byron Bay

        News Emergency services were called to the scene this afternoon