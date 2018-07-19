Tractor accident leaves woman with pelvic, leg injuries

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to a rural incident.

UPDATE 6.09pm: THE Westpac Life Saver Helicopter has taken a 68-year-old woman to Lismore Base Hospital after a tractor accident.

The woman suffered pelvic injuries and injuries to her left femur after being run over by a tractor in North Casino.

An ambulance spokesman said she had no other significant injuries and was in a stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY: A WOMAN has been injured in a tractor incident on a rural property.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to an address on Smiths Lane, North Casino about 4.40pm.

He said three ambulance crews were at the scene while the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had also been tasked to the incident, near Manifold Rd.

He said a 68-year-old woman had been standing beside a tractor when her upper leg was run over.

She is believed to have suffered a pelvic injury and possible fracture.

He said the woman was being assessed for transport to hospital.