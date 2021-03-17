Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is accused of throwing boiling water over a woman.
A man is accused of throwing boiling water over a woman.
Crime

Woman injured in alleged boiling water attack

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Mar 2021 6:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after allegedly throwing boiling water over a woman in The Narrows.

The woman, 32, received burns and was treated at Royal Darwin Hospital. Police allege the 18-year-old man threw the boiling water over the woman at a residence on Shiers St on March 6.

Serious Crime detectives arrested the alleged offender yesterday in Darwin City and charged him with aggravated assault and unlawfully cause serious harm.

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman injured after man allegedly throws boiling water over her

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fatal hit and run victim’s family 'can’t forgive' driver

        Premium Content Fatal hit and run victim’s family 'can’t forgive' driver

        News Tim Watkins was struck with such force his body was found 47 metres from the initial impact, a court heard.

        REVEALED: Final plans to transform ‘under-utilised’ area

        Premium Content REVEALED: Final plans to transform ‘under-utilised’ area

        Council News The plans are set to breathe new life into a long-neglected part of Byron Bay.

        When can you go to the Lismore pool?

        Premium Content When can you go to the Lismore pool?

        News Councillors voted to keep pool open longer, but there are changes

        How much rain can we expect on the Northern Rivers?

        Premium Content How much rain can we expect on the Northern Rivers?

        News Weather predictions are not looking good for the next few days.