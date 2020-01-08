Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance services transported a 50-year-old woman to Royal Darwin Hospital after she was seriously injured in a high-speed pushbike incident.
Ambulance services transported a 50-year-old woman to Royal Darwin Hospital after she was seriously injured in a high-speed pushbike incident.
News

Woman injured after 60kmh pushbike crash

8th Jan 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman was seriously injured after coming off a pushbike at about 60kmh in Litchfield National Park on Tuesday afternoon.

St John Ambulance's Craig Garraway told ABC Darwin the 50-year-old woman had fallen off the bike while riding downhill at Florence Falls.

He said she had sustained "a number of serious injuries", including multiple head injuries and fractures, and had to be transported to Royal Darwin Hospital by CareFlight.

Mr Garraway said the bike's high speed had contributed to the seriousness of the woman's injuries.

"At that speed, coming off a bike at 60kmh, the impact on the ground alone … no matter what sort of equipment you've got on, you're still going to end up with a number of injuries which is (what) appears to have happened in this instance," he said.

Police also attended the scene.

More Stories

Show More
crash editors picks high speed pushbike

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina disability hub robbed and vandalised

        premium_icon Ballina disability hub robbed and vandalised

        News A COWARDLY act of vandalism has left people with a disability without vital resources.

        • 8th Jan 2020 11:30 AM
        Woman found in possession of a prohibited weapon

        premium_icon Woman found in possession of a prohibited weapon

        News RICHMOND Police District officers located the weapon at Lennox Head property on...

        MP calls NSW govt out on seniors transport card promise

        premium_icon MP calls NSW govt out on seniors transport card promise

        News LISMORE MP has called on state government to deliver its promise of regional...

        Rescue chopper clocks up hundreds of missions in 2019

        premium_icon Rescue chopper clocks up hundreds of missions in 2019

        News THE Lismore operations is not far away from flying its 10,000th mission.