Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Woman in Townsville hospital after she was stabbed in random attack.
Crime

Woman stabbed while putting bins out

1st Nov 2018 6:26 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM

A WOMAN is in hospital in north Queensland after she was stabbed while putting her bins out, in what police say is a random attack.

Police say the woman was wheeling rubbish bins out side of her home on Latchford Street in Pimlico, Townsville, last night when she was stabbed multiple times in the arms and chest.

It happened about 9.20pm.

The 35-year-old woman suffered extensive wounds and taken to Townsville Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Police arrested a man a short time later in a nearby park.

He has been charged with acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The man and woman were not known to each other and the attack is believed to be random.

crime editors picks hospital police stabbing townsville

Top Stories

    Brave journey for 'miracle' medical treatment in Russia

    premium_icon Brave journey for 'miracle' medical treatment in Russia

    Health A GOONELLABAH woman has walked again for the first time in three years after receiving revolutionary treatment for a debilitating disease.

    Family wanted for next Wife Swap TV show

    premium_icon Family wanted for next Wife Swap TV show

    TV Does your family want to know if the grass is greener?

    Disabled jibe 'appalling': Former mayor slams UM 'healer'

    premium_icon Disabled jibe 'appalling': Former mayor slams UM 'healer'

    News "I'm concerned about our reputation as a city"

    HEARTBREAKING LOSS: Rabbit virus kills more than 60 pets

    premium_icon HEARTBREAKING LOSS: Rabbit virus kills more than 60 pets

    Pets & Animals Last week Fran Boston had 80 rabbits, there is now less than 15 left

    Local Partners