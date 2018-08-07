Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman allegedly threatened bank staff with a knife before crashing a stolen car northwest of Ipswich.
A woman allegedly threatened bank staff with a knife before crashing a stolen car northwest of Ipswich.
Crime

Woman held after alleged bank hold up

by Talisa Eley
7th Aug 2018 1:16 PM

A WOMAN is in police custody after allegedly threatening bank staff with a knife and crashing a stolen car northwest of Ipswich as she tried to escape.

It will be alleged the woman held up the Bendigo Bank in Walters St at Lowood at around 10.30am, before stealing a car and crashing it into the back of a flat bed truck at Leichardt, 30km southeast, a short time later.

The woman wasn't injured, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

Police expect to lay charges this afternoon.

It follows the arrest of two teenage boys over another armed robbery in Townsville overnight.

The 14-year old from Heatley and 15-year-old from Vincent were allegedly part of a group who threatened a staff member with metal fencing poles at a Thuringowa drive-through at around 9pm on Monday and stole alcohol from the business.

Police are still investigating both incidents.

bank hold up cirme custody ipswich police queensland robbery woman held up bank

Top Stories

    BRUTAL ATTACK: Casino man hit 61-year-old with iron bar

    premium_icon BRUTAL ATTACK: Casino man hit 61-year-old with iron bar

    Crime THE victim was left with severe injuries and may require surgery after being struck on the head and face.

    • 7th Aug 2018 1:00 PM
    Desperate search for man trapped by bushfire

    Desperate search for man trapped by bushfire

    Breaking A man is missing after his camp fire got out of control

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with truck

    Breaking Emergency services are en route to the scene

    5 people who aren't on our 70 Most Influential list

    5 people who aren't on our 70 Most Influential list

    News We're counting down the most important people on the Northern Rivers

    • 7th Aug 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners