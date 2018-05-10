Woman in court over fire which destroyed Ballina business

The scene of a fire at North Caost Party Hire in De Havilland Crescent, Ballina.

The scene of a fire at North Caost Party Hire in De Havilland Crescent, Ballina. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

A FORMER employee of a Ballina wedding hire company has been charged over a destructive fire which gutted the business three years ago.

On the night of May 14, 2015, flames engulfed the premises of North Coast Party Hire, located on De Havilland Crescent in the Ballina industrial estate.

The Northern Star reported at the time that Ballina firefighters were called to the scene just before 11pm to find a large shed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, but destroyed one half of the shed.

It then reignited the following morning and firefighters had to return to extinguish several spot fires.

Kelly Dawes, 37, has been charged with one count of dishonestly for gain damage property by fire/explosion in relation to the fire.

Ms Dawes was a casual employee of the business at the time.

After a lengthy police investigation following the fire she was charged on November 15 last year.

It is alleged that between 11pm and 11.07pm at Ballina on May 14, 2015, Ms Dawes "did dishonestly with a view to making gain for her herself.... by means of fire destroy property, to wit, North Coast Party Hire of 11 De Havilland Crescent Ballina”.

Ms Dawes has pleaded not guilty.

She first appeared in Lismore Local Court on December 14 last year and was granted bail to reside in the NSW town of Mudgee, northwest of Sydney.

The matter will return to Lismore Local Court on June 5.

Ms Dawes is required to appear in court on the next occasion.