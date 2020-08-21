Menu
The woman’s dog had attacked another animal earlier this year.
News

Woman in court after ‘menacing’ dog attacked another dog

Aisling Brennan
21st Aug 2020 9:00 AM
A WOMAN has pleaded guilty after her dog attacked another animal in Brunswick Heads earlier this year.

Amy Friedman, 29, entered a guilty plea in Byron Bay Local Court this month to failing to comply with menacing dog requirements and a menacing dog attack.

Court documents reveal Friedman’s dog, a tan coloured sharpie/American Staffordshire cross, rushed and bit a black and white sheep dog at a public reserve at South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads on May 11, 2020.

The attack occurred because Friedman had failed to have the dog under control in a public place.

She had also failed to de-sex her dog, which had been deemed menacing, according to court documents.

She was convicted and sentenced to a two-year community corrections order.

Meanwhile, Friedman pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of failing to comply with terms of Byron Shire Council.

She had allegedly been found camping an area of the Brunswick Heads Reserve, despite council signage advising against it.

A hearing has been set in Byron Bay Local Court for March 3, 2021.

