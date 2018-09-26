Woman hurt after hit-and-run near Lismore

UPDATE, 8.38am: AN AMBULANCE NSW spokesman said around 5:15am today two paramedics attended to a 45- year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle.

The spokesman said the woman who was walking along a road at Eltham was struck by a car in an 80km/h zone.

"She was conscious and breathing, had a nose-bleed, complained of pain in her knee and was disorientated," he said.

"Her vitals were good but paramedics took spinal precautions and placed a collar around her neck before she was taken to Lismore Base Hospital around 6:10am."

It is understood the driver failed to stop and left the scene, but was apprehended by police around 6.30am.

