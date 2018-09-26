Menu
Woman hurt after hit-and-run near Lismore

Alison Paterson
by
26th Sep 2018 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM

UPDATE, 8.38am: AN AMBULANCE NSW spokesman said around 5:15am today two paramedics attended to a 45- year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle.

The spokesman said the woman who was walking along a road at Eltham was struck by a car in an 80km/h zone.

"She was conscious and breathing, had a nose-bleed, complained of pain in her knee and was disorientated," he said.

"Her vitals were good but paramedics took spinal precautions and placed a collar around her neck before she was taken to Lismore Base Hospital around 6:10am."

 

Original story: A WOMAN has been injured after an alleged hit-and-run early this morning.

The pedestrian, who sustained leg injuries, has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

She was walking along the road when struck by a vehicle just after 5am.

It is understood the driver failed to stop and left the scene, but was apprehended by police around 6.30am.

The man is undertaking mandatory blood and urine testing.

More to come.
 

