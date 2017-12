A woman has reportedly been attacked by a pit bull on the weekend. Photo: Tracey Joynson

A WOMAN is recovering from surgery in hospital after she was attacked by a dog yesterday afternoon, which "nearly consumed her right arm”.

It is believed the woman was attacked by a pit bull at Lismore Showground when the dog became aggressive.

Nora Vidler-Blanksby posted on Facebook that the dog "latched on to her right arm” when the woman "put her arm up to protect her face”.

According to Ms Vidler-Blanksby, Susi St Julian will be in care "for about a week”.