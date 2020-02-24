Menu
NSW ambulance in Coffs Harbour.
Breaking

Woman hospitalised after two car crash in Lismore CBD

Alison Paterson
by
24th Feb 2020 9:16 AM

TWO cars have collided in the wet, foggy conditions in Lismore this morning.

Ambulance NSW spokesman confirmed they were called just before 8.30am on Ballina Rd.

It is understood the incident which occurred at the intersection of Ballina Rd near the corner of Forbes Lane has emergency services attending, including police, ambulance and fire brigade.

"Two vehicles are involved," the spokesman said.

"A 55-year old female is conscious and breathing has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital."

Drives are advised to allow for extra travel time and take care in the current foggy conditions. 

Lismore Northern Star

