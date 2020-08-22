Woman hospitalised after broken bottle assault at hotel

BROKEN BOTTLE: A woman 20, was allegedly attacked by a woman, 28, with a broken glass bottle outside a hotel and transported to Lismore Base Hospital. Photo: Marc Stapelberg.

A WOMAN has been charged for assaulting another woman with a broken glass bottle outside a Northern Rivers hotel on Saturday.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Russell Ewing said around 12am today. police were called to the Rous Hotel in Lismore.

Act Insp Ewing said the incident occurred as the hotel was closing.

“There was a fight involving two women with the 28-year-old allegedly using a broken glass bottle to assault a 20-year year old female,” he said.

“The victim, 20 was taken to the Lismore Base Hospital.

Act Insp Ewing said the 28-year-old woman was taken to Lismore Police Station.

“She was charged with reckless wounding,” he said.

“The fight occurred as the Rous Hotel was closing on the footpath in front of a crowd of people.

“Police issued move-on orders.”

Act Insp Ewing said the 28-year-old received bail and will appear before Lismore Court at a future date.