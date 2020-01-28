Menu
Mr Durrant has 100 cattle on his vast Afterlee property and while he was renewing a fence line, three of them escaped.
News

Woman hospitalised after being headbutted by cow

JASMINE BURKE
by
28th Jan 2020 8:15 AM
A WOMAN is suffering possible chest injuries after she was headbutted by a cow on a rural property at Terania Creek (north of Lismore) last night.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was last night tasked at 8pm to the property to assist the 62 year old female, due to the difficulty accessing the location. 

She was treated by local Ambulance Paramedics before being further stabilised by Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

She was transported to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Immediately after returning the helicopter was again tasked at 0220hrs to Bonalbo Hospital to transport a 60 year old female with a medical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Flown direct to Gold Coast in a critical condition.

northern rivers emergency westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

