Woman 'whipped on head' with dog chain

CHARGED: A Warwick man will face court tomorrow after allegedly attacking his partner with a dog chain. Pexels

A WARWICK man is in police custody after being charged with whipping his partner with a dog chain and punching her twice in the head in a violent broad daylight attack.

Police will allege Shane David Matheson-Bell approached the 33-year-old woman, with whom he was in a relationship, outside Warwick RSL Memorial Club about 8.45am on Wednesday.

They claim Mr Matheson-Bell punched her once in the side of the head and when she stood up to get away from him, he allegedly struck her on the head with the dog chain.

Police allege he then punched her in the head a second time.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident called the police, who arrested the man and took him to Warwick watch-house.

Mr Matheson-Bell, 32, was later charged by police with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm whilst armed, public nuisance and contravening a direction from police.

The woman initially refused medical attention after the incident.

Mr Matheson-Bell was scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court today but his lawyer was unavailable.

His matter was adjourned and he remains in custody at the Warwick watch-house.

Mr Matheson-Bell is rescheduled to appear in court tomorrow.