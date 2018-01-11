Menu
Woman hit by car on busy Ballina street

Hamish Broome
A WOMAN has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after apparently being struck by a car on busy River St in Ballina today.

Paramedics were called to the scene near the Ballina RSL at about 12.15pm, where the woman, 40, was reportedly lying on the road.

She was treated at the scene for leg and shoulder injuries and transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Chris York said the woman's injuries were minor.

He said police were "conducting inquiries into what we believe is a pedestrian-at-fault collision".

"Inquiries are ongoing," Inspector York said.

