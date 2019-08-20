Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Base Hospital.
Lismore Base Hospital. Alison Paterson
Crime

Woman fronts court over syringe attack at hospital

Aisling Brennan
by
20th Aug 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to wielding a syringe at Lismore Base Hospital staff last year.

Amber Michelle Daldy-Rowe, 39, pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm when she appeared in Lismore Local Court last week.

The DPP prosecutor withdrew the charges of affray and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Daldy-Rowe has not entered pleas for backup charges which include two further counts of common assault and one count of resisting police. She has been in custody since her arrest after the alleged incident in November 2018.

Police will allege she entered the hospital's emergency department and, after receiving some treatment, was asked to leave but became aggressive.

She then allegedly took an uncapped syringe from her handbag and wielded it at staff.

The matter is due to go before Lismore District Court on September 2.

lismore base hospital lismore district court lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Lismore residents asked to stop using recycling satchels

    premium_icon Lismore residents asked to stop using recycling satchels

    News RESIDENTS asked to hold off placing the satchels in their recycling bin while the waste centre is out of action.

    WATCH: 4m shark does '10 laps' of fisherman's tinny

    premium_icon WATCH: 4m shark does '10 laps' of fisherman's tinny

    Environment Fishermen capture amazing footage of a great white shark

    DISCO DONG: Should it stay or should it go?

    DISCO DONG: Should it stay or should it go?

    Council News The fate of lighthouse sculpture will be decided on Thursday

    Blueberry farming company fined over use of bird scare gun

    premium_icon Blueberry farming company fined over use of bird scare gun

    Crime The company appealed a council fine, but wound up with further costs