Woman fronts court over syringe attack at hospital

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to wielding a syringe at Lismore Base Hospital staff last year.

Amber Michelle Daldy-Rowe, 39, pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm when she appeared in Lismore Local Court last week.

The DPP prosecutor withdrew the charges of affray and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Daldy-Rowe has not entered pleas for backup charges which include two further counts of common assault and one count of resisting police. She has been in custody since her arrest after the alleged incident in November 2018.

Police will allege she entered the hospital's emergency department and, after receiving some treatment, was asked to leave but became aggressive.

She then allegedly took an uncapped syringe from her handbag and wielded it at staff.

The matter is due to go before Lismore District Court on September 2.