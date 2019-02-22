Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
The local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.
Crime

Woman found unconscious in unit complex driveway

22nd Feb 2019 9:39 AM

Police are appealing for public assistance after a 37-year-old woman was located unconscious in the driveway of a unit complex in Arundel on Thursday night.

Around 6.45pm the local woman was transported by emergency services to hospital after a passer-by located her unconscious in Callistemon Court.

The woman has sustained an unexplained life-threatening head injury.

Police are investigating how the woman sustained the injury and are appealing to the public for information, including anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone 'out of place' in the local area.

Detectives are also asking for dashcam vision taken in Callistemon Court and a nearby section of Olsen Road from late yesterday afternoon.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day

editors picks unconscious unit complex woman

Top Stories

    How UM hits back at tabloid TV scrutiny

    premium_icon How UM hits back at tabloid TV scrutiny

    News SUPPORTERS of the group have mocked the media in online videos.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:48 AM
    PHOTOS: Beaches thrashed by cyclonic weather

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Beaches thrashed by cyclonic weather

    Weather Riders on the storm picture gallery

    • 22nd Feb 2019 12:06 PM
    $1.2 million promised to revitalise Lismore CBD

    premium_icon $1.2 million promised to revitalise Lismore CBD

    Politics Lismore City Council has been promised a cash injection of $1.2M

    Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

    premium_icon Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

    Business New American style catering company comes to town

    • 22nd Feb 2019 12:00 PM