Richmond Police District officers located and seized a M4 Airsoft Electric Pellet gun in Lennox Head.

Richmond Police District officers located and seized a M4 Airsoft Electric Pellet gun in Lennox Head.

A LENNOX Head woman has been charged with possessing a prohibited weapon.

Richmond Police District officers on Tuesday executed a search warrant at a Lennox Head property, where they located a and seized a M4 airsoft electric pellet gun.

A 38-year-old Lennox Head woman was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station.

She was granted bail and is expected to appear before Ballina Local Court on February 22.