Woman ‘murdered’ on beach after walking dog

Toyah Cordingley was found dead at Wangetti Beach in Cairns.

A YOUNG woman who was found dead on a north Queensland beach was likely murdered, police say.

Cairns girl Toyah Cordingley was with her dog at Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns, shortly before she died.

Police are treating the dead as a homicide.

The 24-year-old animal lover had driven to the beach about 2.30pm on Sunday to walk her dog and her worried family reported her missing about 11pm when she still hadn't returned.

The 24-year-old was a dog lover, known for her work with local animal organisation Paws and Claws.

Her body was found on Monday morning and police have appealed for anyone who saw anything, or anyone, suspicious in recent months in the area to come forward.

"This is not a highly frequented area. People notice each other at Wangetti Beach," Detective Senior Sergeant Ed Kinbacher said.

"No young woman should go to the beach to walk their dog and have this happen to them.

"It's a quiet beach. I'm not aware of any historical problems with this area."

Port Douglas Councillor Michael Kerr who employed Ms Cordingley at his animal shelter Paws and Claws for more than a year decribed her as "the most beautiful, loving soul".

Mr Kerr told Cairns Post he was devastated to hear news of her death.

"I knew her and her housemate when she was working for me," he said.

"I was querying the details (of her disappearance) on Facebook before sharing (the post).

"She was an absolutely loyal employee of Paws and Claws. She was one of the most beautiful souls. It's tragic.

"She adored animals, she was on a different level with animals, than humans. She had something special with animals. Even the troubled dogs would calm down in her presence."

Anyone with information to report should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.