Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach
Crime

Police investigate woman's death

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
24th Dec 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 40-YEAR-old woman has died in hospital after being found non-responsive at Mindil Beach.

Police and St John paramedics were called to the CBD beach at 9.45pm last night.

Despite the CPR efforts of first responders, the woman later died at Royal Darwin Hospital.

At this time the cause of death is unknown and Major Crime detectives are investigating.

Police urge anyone with information in regards to the incident to contact them on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 and reference PROMIS number 9168422.

crime death woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        News DID our photographer catch you enjoying a day at the beach?

        111 days of bushfires on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon 111 days of bushfires on the Northern Rivers

        News WHILE most people relax over Christmas, it’s business as usual for RFS and other...

        Homegrown champion set for Boxing Day battle

        premium_icon Homegrown champion set for Boxing Day battle

        Sport BIG names set to collide in the Mr Modified series at Lismore Speedway on Boxing...

        Award for man who saved Lismore from crazy ant invasion

        premium_icon Award for man who saved Lismore from crazy ant invasion

        News Almost two years after saving Lismore from an unseen enemy this keen eyed local has...