A WOMAN was flown to hospital after her vehicle rolled on the Northern Rivers overnight.

Emergency services, including the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, were called to the scene about midnight.

The vehicle had rolled on Coolamon Scenic Drive near Mullumbimby.

A woman was treated at the scene before being taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.