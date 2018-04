A woman was flown to hospital in a stable condition after being injured in a horseriding incident at Lennox Head.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has flown a woman to hospital after a beach incident at Lennox Head.

The rescue team arrived at Lennox Head after reports of a 47-year-old female horse rider being injured shortly before 2pm.

Local 4WD ambulance officers accessed the beach and treated the rider at the scene.

The woman was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The extent of her injuries is not known.