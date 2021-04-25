Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter was able to take the injured person to the Gold Coast for medical attention.
The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter was able to take the injured person to the Gold Coast for medical attention.
News

Woman flown to hospital after horse fall

Javier Encalada
25th Apr 2021 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a horse fall.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance at 12.30pm on Sunday, April 25, after reports of a person had been injured during a horse fall at Zara, 18Km west of Murwillumbah.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated the 47 year-old female rider for possible internal injuries.

She was then airlifted direct to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, for further observation and medical treatment.

horse fall murwillumbah northern rivers breaking news westpac rescue helicopter zara
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Do you have what it takes to be Mr Beef 2021?

        Premium Content Do you have what it takes to be Mr Beef 2021?

        News “You don’t need to be a gladiator or a gym junkie, you just need to show us your personality (and some skin)”

        LINE-UP: Bangalow Music Festival celebrates grand return

        Premium Content LINE-UP: Bangalow Music Festival celebrates grand return

        News Local musician to take centre stage with world renowned acts, and exciting new...

        How to help rescue helicopter reach for the stars

        Premium Content How to help rescue helicopter reach for the stars

        News The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has launched its 9th annual walk to raise funds

        Norco’s latest accolade is no ‘cow-incidence’

        Premium Content Norco’s latest accolade is no ‘cow-incidence’

        News More than 3000 Aussies gave the Northern Rivers business top marks across a number...