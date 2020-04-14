Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter attended a remote Dundee property to transport a patient.
Woman flown to hospital after gas bottle explosion

Aisling Brennan
14th Apr 2020 4:52 PM
A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after a gas bottle explosion caused significant injuries to her upper body.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to a remote rural property at Dundee, south of Glen Innes, shortly after 3pm today.

They were called to reports of a 65-year-old woman injured after a gas bottle explosion and had received serious burns.
Local Ambulance Paramedics arrived on scene prior to the arrival of the helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team.

The woman was treated for serious burns to her upper body and was stabilised by the Critical Care Medical Team before being flown direct to the Lismore Base Hospital.

She remains in a serious but stable condition.

