Woman flown to hospital after car crashes into paddok

Aisling Brennan
26th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
A WOMAN has been flown to Lismore Base Hospital after he car collided with a fence near Kyogle this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to a single vehicle accident at 7.30am today, after a car had left the road colliding with fences before resting in a paddock at Unungar west of Kyogle.

A 24-year-old woman was treated on scene by NSW Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before being flown to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition with numerous non-life threatening injuries.

Woodenbong Rural Fire Brigade also attended the scene alongside NSW Fire and Rescue, SES and police.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the brigade praised the efforts of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service.

“The helicopter is such a vital service to us all and can transport a patient to a hospital much quicker and without the bumpy ride you would get going by road,” the post read.

“All teams worked well together to achieve the best possible outcome for the driver of the vehicle.

“Please take care.”

