Woman flees country after menacing dog attacks toy poodle

A WARRANT for the arrest of the owner of a menacing dog has been issued after she failed to appear in court last week.

The woman took her American Staffordshire terrier and fled the country before her court appearance at Byron Bay Local Court on June 15.

The dog was declared 'menacing' by Sydney City Council after biting a six-year-old boy in Sydney in 2016.

In January 2018 the dog badly injured a toy poodle and bit the poodle's owner and another person at a property in Jonson St, Byron Bay.

Byron Shire Council's legal counsel, Ralph James, said a tradesman was working at the property over a period of days and brought his toy poodle to work with him.

"The female defendant took the dog to this property in Byron Bay, it wasn't muzzled and she did not remain with the dog - she simply tied it up in the backyard of the premised on a two-metre-long length of rope," Mr James said.

"The tradesman and his dog moved from one part of the property to the other and in doing so the tradesman's dog came within the arc of the menacing dog, which attacked the tradesman dog, grabbed it around the throat and inflicted what were most certainly life-threatening injuries.

"It was only the quick action by the tradesman and his colleagues that stemmed the flow of blood from the little dog's neck and they were able to arrest the flow of blood whilst (it was) being driven to the vet and the vet subsequently saved the little dog's life."

Staff from the council's animal and enforcement team investigated the incident and found the dog was not muzzled or under effective control at the time of the attack as was required under the Companion Animal Act.

"We issued a court attendance notice because of the seriousness of it, then the female defendant entered a plea of not guilty to the charge," Mr James said.

"We have since learned that on the 14th of June, she left the country with the dog."

The defendant's solicitor withdrew from proceedings after she failed to appear in court and the matter was dealt with in her absence.

The defendant was convicted and a warrant issued for her arrest. The court also ordered that she pay $7,600 in professional costs and witnesses expenses.

"The Magistrate indicated that he was not prepared to impose a fine in the defendant's absence because it did not indicate the seriousness of the matter," Mr James said.

"The defendant was also disqualified for life from owning a dog or being in charge of a dog in a public place."

However, the warrant cannot be executed while the accused is in the United States.

"If and when she comes back to Australia then she is liable to be arrested and faces the maximum penalties of either $22,000 or four years in jail," Mr James said.

Mr James said people with menacing dogs must comply with the control requirements.

"The message out of this is if dogs are declared menacing they are declared for a reason," he said.

"It is a matter for the safety of the community."