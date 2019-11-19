Woman flees bleeding wearing just a white towel

A CHEF beat, suffocated and terrified his wife so much she ran from her Gold Coast hotel room with blood streaming down her face and wearing only a white towel.

The woman was left with a fracture to the eye, tear in her eye lid and extensive bruises and scratches to her face, neck and chest.

Joshua Brian Sessions, 40, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to assault occasioning bodily harm and suffocation.

It was the third time Sessions has been convicted of beating the woman.

Prosecutor Denise Darwen said the couple had come to the Gold Coast for a holiday on January 19 this year.

They had gotten drunk at the casino and when Sessions returned to the Broadbeach hotel he became incensed by a text message her saw on his wife's phone.

"He grabbed her by the hair, bashed her head into the shower wall and pummelled her face with his fists," Ms Darwen said.

Sessions then grabbed his wife by the throat and covered her nose and mouth.

"She could not breath and she cannot remember if she passed out," Ms Darwen said.

The woman was left with five red horizontal lines on her neck.

She managed to free herself and escaped into the hallway.

She had blood running down her face and was wearing just a white towel, the court was told.

An apprehended violence order taken out against Sessions in NSW had expired.

Ms Darwen said Sessions was convicted in 2016 of pushing and verbally abusing the woman outside a pub in NSW and again in 2017 for locking the woman out of her own home.

Judge Jennifer Rosengren described the attacked as a "gross abuse of trust".

"She had the right to feel safe and respected in your company," she said.

Judge Rosengren said courts heard "so often" about choking attacks and domestic violence incidents involving alcohol.

She sentenced Sessions to two-and-a-half years in prison to be released on parole in August next year.

Defence barrister Ruth O'Gorman, instructed by Potts Lawyers, said Sessions was "extremely ashamed" of his criminal history.

She said since the incident Sessions had sought counselling for his alcohol problems and put his name on the waitlist for a domestic violence prevention course.

Sessions moved to Kirra where he works as a chef.

Ms O'Gorman gave the court a letter of apology from Sessions and a reference from a former partner of 11 years who said there had been no domestic violence in their relationship.