GUILTY: A woman has pleaded guilty to driving whilst more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit.
GUILTY: A woman has pleaded guilty to driving whilst more than four times the legal blood alcohol limit.
Crime

Woman fined thousands after drunken car crash in Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
16th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
A MAGISTRATE has slammed a woman for putting innocent members of the community at risk after she drove while more than four times the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Ellen Francine Cotter pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor at Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said police saw Cotter get out of the driver's seat of a car in the Andersens carpark on Wood St in Warwick.

Cotter had reportedly reversed into another vehicle in the carpark about 2am on a Sunday morning last month.

Police breath-tested the 24-year-old and she returned a reading of .210.

Sgt Wiggan said Cotter, who is visiting Australia from Ireland, had her licence immediately disqualified.

Acting magistrate Jason Schubert asked Cotter whether there were any circumstances surrounding the offence she would like to share.

But Cotter said she didn't know why she tried to drive.

"I drank too much and when I drink too much my sense of judgment is gone," she said.

Cotter said she was planning to leave Australia in September.

During the sentencing, MrSchubert said Cotter had put the safety of others in jeopardy.

"You placed innocent members of the community's lives at risk, I need a sentence that deters you and the community but also one that protects the community," he said.

Cotter was fined $2000 and ordered to pay the money within five weeks.

"If you don't pay that sum of money, you will go to jail for 16days," Mr Schubert said.

"I haven't referred it to SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Agency) due to her intent to leave the country in the near future."

Cotter was also disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Warwick Daily News

