A WOMAN urinating at the front of the Byron Bay Information Centre wasn't the welcome to the shire visitors had expected.

Police said the woman, believed to be aged in her 30, relieved herself in front of the Jonson St premises on Thursday afternoon about 4pm.

When she asked to leave the area, the woman stole an advertising sign used by the centre before fleeing the scene.

Officers later caught up with the woman, who was slapped with fines for offensive behaviour and larceny.