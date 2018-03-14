Northern NSW mum's disgusting find in Coles chicken

Ayla Waugh and her family had already eaten a lot of the chicken before they realised there was maggots crawling all the way through. Picture: Caters News Agency

Ayla Waugh and her family had already eaten a lot of the chicken before they realised there was maggots crawling all the way through. Picture: Caters News Agency

A HORRIFIED mum claims she has been left scarred for life after serving up a 'maggot-infested' roast chicken to her kids for lunch.

Stay-at-home mum Ayla Waugh bought the $8 chicken from her local Coles supermarket in her hometown of Tenterfield, northern NSW, last month and put it straight in her fridge to enjoy for lunch the next day.

But the mum-of-three claims after she reheated the chicken and served it up for herself and her children the following day they spotted the 'disgusting' live maggots wriggling on the flesh of the chicken - while they were eating it.

Ayla Waugh had reheated a chicken she had bought the previous day — but the maggots were still alive when the family sat down to lunch. Picture: Caters News.

Shocked Ayla has now shared a video of the chicken she said was taken immediately after she spotted the maggots, with the small white worms visible crawling through the meat.

Ayla, 37, said: "We bought the roast chicken on a Friday afternoon and when I got home went straight into the fridge so that we could eat it for Saturday lunch.

MORE: Queensland maggot chicken

"The next day I opened up the bag and heated the chicken in the microwave.

"I served it up on plates for me and my two kids and we all started eating together.

"We were halfway through our meal when I looked down and noticed these tiny things moving around.

"I was so freaked out. I had a closer look and realised there were maggots crawling all through the chicken.

"I thought I was going to vomit. I felt so sick.

"I screamed out to my kids to stop eating and rushed over to take their plates away. It was like a nightmare.

Ms Waugh said a her family had eaten a fair bit of the chicken before they realised it was riddled with maggots.

"The worst part was not knowing whether we had already eaten some of the maggots or not."

Ayla, whose children are aged one, three and 18, said she previously bought a Coles roast chicken "every week" but has now been put off for life.

After spotting the "revolting" maggots, the shocked mum immediately called husband Kelvin, 59, who rushed home from work.

The couple claim when they returned the chicken to their local Coles they were offered a refund.

Ayla also received an apology from Coles through their Facebook page.

She added: "We loved Coles roast chicken and would buy one every week.

"It just makes for such an easy meal on the weekend.

"I'm really turned off chicken now.

"I definitely won't be eating it again for a long time."

A Coles spokesperson said: "We take the quality of the products we sell seriously.

"We encourage customers to return any item that they are not satisfied with to their nearest store for a full refund or replacement."