A woman fought back after a man, armed with a knife, tried to steal her car at Rosslea.
Crime

Woman fights off car jacker armed with knife

by KEAGAN ELDER, TESS IKONOMOU
7th Feb 2020 4:34 PM
A WOMAN has fought off man armed with a knife who tried to steal her car.

Mundingburra officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Graeme Patterson said the woman, 28, was outside of the Coolabah Motel on Bowen Rd, Rosslea about 8.30pm on Thursday.

"We've got a single victim that was threatened by an offender with a knife," he said.

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man attempted to take the woman's car but the victim fought back.

"A physical struggle between victim and offender. After the struggle the offender has decamped on foot on Bowen Rd."

Sen-Sgt Patterson said the man stole a number of the belongings, including the woman's wallet.

Townsville Criminal Investigations Branch are investigating the incident. No one is in custody.

