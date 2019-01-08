Woman fights for life as New Year crash kills husband

A New Year's tragedy has claimed the life of father Stephen Kemp (left) and left his wife, Kirsty (right) fighting for life

A MOTHER-of-two has been left fighting for life after a horrific car crash killed her husband.

Kirsty Stephenson was airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital with life-threatening injuries after her husband, Stephen Kemp, died on impact while driving on the Summerland Way at Clifden, 20km north of Grafton on Sunday.

The crash left Kirsty trapped next to her husband's body for two hours while the family-of-four in the other car were all left injured.

Stephen Kemp died on impact when the white sedan he was driving was involved in a serious head-on collision on the Summerland Way, north of Grafton on Saturday, 6th January, 2019. Frank Redward

Kirsty is in a serious condition with internal bleeding in her abdomen, a broken femur and bleeding on her brain and reamins in hospital.

Support for the family has poured in from friends, who have been left heartbroken by the tragedy.

A close family friend, Nicole Turnbull, said her daughter grew up with Kristal and thought of Kirsty and Stephen like family.

'My eldest daughter is Kristal's best friend,' she told the Daily Mail Australia.

"Stephen was a nurse manager at the Grafton jail, while Kirsty is a fast-food restaurant manager."

A family-of-four were also involved in the crash after their 4WD crumpled on impact with the couple's sedan.

A father and his young child were taken to hospital with minor injuries while his wife and their other child were admitted as a precaution.

All are recovering from shock.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.