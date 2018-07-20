Mum sues after drinking 'oven cleaner cure'

Amanda Merrifield is fighting for compensation after being given oven cleaner to drink. Source: A Current Affair.

A GOLD Coast mother is fighting for compensation five years after she was accidentally given industrial strength oven cleaner to drink instead of vinegar.

Amanda Merrifield got catastrophic internal injuries from the mistake, which happened at a restaurant in 2013, and it has left her in constant pain.

"Five years of absolute agony, pain and torture," Mrs Merrifield told A Current Affair.

"As soon as I drank it, my knees buckled and the pain went straight to my chest and I literally thought my heart was going to explode."

Mrs Merrifield says she was given the poison while eating dinner at The Point restaurant, by the restaurant owner who thought it was vinegar that would cure her hiccups.

Since the accident she has had 83 operations, and no longer has an oesophagus or stomach.

"I'm not living, I'm existing," she said.

She is angry that then-owner of the restaurant Paul Jeynes and the chef who accidentally poured her the spoonful of cleaner thinking it was vinegar, have never been held accountable.

Police investigated the incident, but no one was charged.

After a workplace health and safety check, the restaurant was told to be careful how it labelled its containers. The restaurant has since been sold and changed its name.

Mrs Merrifield received some money from the restaurant's insurance, but her lawyers have now begun proceedings for another $5 million.

"We are filing court proceedings to obtain compensation for her to allow her to have some level of quality of life," Alison Barrett from Maurice Blackburn said.