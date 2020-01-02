Woman feared roo would ‘disembowel’ her in backyard attack

Patsy Brown was savaged by a kangaroo in her vegetable garden.

WORKING in her commercial vegetable garden this morning, the last thing Patsy Brown expected to get was attacked by a kangaroo.

Fearing for her life throughout the ordeal, Mrs Brown said she thought the roo was going to "disembowel" her.

"It was pretty traumatic," she said.

"We've got a hydroponic vegie patch and this roo has been coming along to each of the neighbours, the neighbours sent us a photo this morning … next minute it comes into our yard."

With a big hail net over their crops, she said they didn't want to roo coming into patch because of the damage it could do.

After failing to shoo the animal out of the yard, it got under the net and, when Mrs Brown tried to wave it away, things took a turn for the worse.

She said kangaroo began hissing at her and then came at her.

"I backed off and it came at me," she said.

"It jumped at me. It was lashing out.

"I've got scratches all down my arm.

"It pushed me to the ground and stomped on me.

"It was full on. Lying on the ground with it standing over me I thought I was done for.

"It was really terrifying."

Mrs Brown said she broke her wrist trying to brace herself. when she hit the ground.

Still on the ground with her husband running to her, Mrs Brown said the roo moved a few metres away but was not scared by their presence.

Covered in blood and in shock she went for a shower to wash the blood off.

Upon hearing about the attack, her neighbours called the ambulance.

Mrs Brown said they rang different authorities to try and have someone remove the roo to no prevail.

She said divisional councillor Greg Barnes came to their home and tried to help remove the roo but it was determined to stay.

"I know they are hungry - it's really dire times at the moment," she said.

"People shouldn't go anywhere near them."

With only one way into their Rifle Range Rd property, it took some time before the roo was herded out.

Mrs Brown said in two decades of calling their farm home she'd never seen a kangaroo in their yard.

Taken to the Friendly Society Private Hospital, Mrs Brown received stitches, an X-ray and a tetanus shot.

Cr Barnes said "While it is understandable that the local 'roos are desperately looking for a feed and a drink, it appears that they are also prepared to fight for it and as such should be avoided."

If you are having problems with an aggressive animal, phone 1300 130 372.

Earlier: THERE have been reports that a woman was attacked by a kangaroo in Bargara.

Councillor Greg Barnes took to social media about the incidents, stating that she had "been attacked by a large male kangaroo on her Rifle Range Road property".

His post said she was taken to the hospital for "observation and stitching"and was expected to be discharged later this afternoon.

"Attempts to scare the animal from the property have failed and has prompted it to make further attempted attacks," he said.

"If the animal leaves the property and is seen by anyone please do not attempt to approach it as it will almost certainly launch another attack.

"This guy isn't afraid of anything or anyone."

Cr Barnes said the council and the police had been contacted however they're unable to assist in an incident such as this involving uninjured wildlife.

"Attempts to contact Queensland Parks & Wildlife Service have failed," he said.

"Whilst it is understandable that the local 'roos are desperately looking for a feed and a drink, it appears that they are also prepared to fight for it and as such should be avoided."