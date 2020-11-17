Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime scene declared following woman’s death in at Surfers Paradise
Crime scene declared following woman’s death in at Surfers Paradise
News

Woman falls to her death from Gold Coast high-rise

by Elise Williams
17th Nov 2020 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Multiple crime scenes have been declared at a Gold Coast apartment complex after a woman fell from a 22nd-floor unit overnight.

The woman fell from the Condor Ocean View Apartments on Riverview Parade in Surfers Paradise about 1am, suffering critical injuries.

The apartment and the surrounding areas this morning remain a crime scene, while specialist police on scene. 

It's understood the woman had only moved to the apartment recently after escaping a domestic violence situation.

A full police investigation is under way, however initial inquiries suggest the woman's death is non suspicious.

The public are asked to avoid the area.

Lifeline: 131114

Originally published as Woman falls to her death from Gold Coast high-rise

More Stories

death fall gold coast high rise surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nooooo’ Byron’s first set of traffic lights at trouble spot

        Premium Content ‘Nooooo’ Byron’s first set of traffic lights at trouble spot

        News Reactions have been swift to a plan to install traffic signals at the Ewingsdale Interchange near Byron Bay

        PHOTOS: Life in the fast lane for our Olympic swimmers

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Life in the fast lane for our Olympic swimmers

        News Some of Australia’s best swimmers were in Alstonville and Ballina

        Council to give the bottom line after drought, fires, COVID

        Premium Content Council to give the bottom line after drought, fires, COVID

        News Council's annual report to be tabled after a year like no other

        Positive Sydney COVID test sees our region's tally rise

        Premium Content Positive Sydney COVID test sees our region's tally rise

        News Northern Rivers resident tests positive after return from overseas.