The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to a property Rosebank to assist a 54-year-old woman who has fallen from a horse.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team managed to stabilise her.

She was then flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition with lower leg injuries for further treatment.