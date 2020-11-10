Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Machete
Machete
News

Woman faces trial over machete armed robbery

Aisling Brennan
10th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of armed robbery at a South Murwillumbah service station denies she knew her partner would rob the store moments after she left, a court has heard.

Jasmine Peta Gundy was arraigned on Monday at Lismore District Court, where she pleaded not guilty to robbing a man while armed with an offensive weapon.

Her partner, Nash Steven Cobb, last month pleaded guilty to the same charge.

CCTV footage played during Ms Gundy's trial showed Cobb, 30, was armed with a machete when he entered a service station on Tweed Valley Way in South Murwillumbah on March 3 last year.

It is alleged he demanded the cashier place cash and cigarettes to the value of more than $5900 in his bag.

Other CCTV footage showed Ms Gundy had entered the shop minutes earlier pushing a pram and purchased two cans of soft drink and takeaway food.

She then exited the store, and less than five minutes later Cobb entered to commit the robbery.

The court heard Ms Gundy had been in a relationship with Cobb at the time of the incident.

The Crown Prosecutor said while the case was "circumstantial" against Ms Gundy, he would argue that her leaving the store was the signal to Cobb to rob the place when safe to do so.

He said the fact the pair were not from the area, the service station was in a somewhat isolated location and Cobb could be seen on CCTV footage hiding out the back of the service station prior to the incident, indicated to the court Ms Gundy was aware of Cobb's plan.

However, Ms Gundy's solicitor, Heather Webb, said her client disputed there was an agreement between the pair about the robbery and she didn't participate in any way in the planning.

"The primary position is that she didn't know what he was about to do," Ms Webb said.

The judge-alone trial will reconvene on Tuesday, November 10 in South Murwillumbah to inspect the site of where the robbery took place.

lismore district court murwillumbah crime northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of 8 young people exposed

        Premium Content FRESH-FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of 8 young people exposed

        News From a pro golfer who supplied drugs to man who stole a car carrying a baby, here are 8 North Coast young offenders.

        Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

        Premium Content Dramatic six-hour stand off ends in man's arrest

        Crime Police blocked off streets after man armed with a knife made threats

        Hallucinating teen left alone before alleged police assault

        Premium Content Hallucinating teen left alone before alleged police assault

        News A Senior Constable has pleaded not guilty to common assault

        How to get the best swimming lessons on the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content How to get the best swimming lessons on the Northern Rivers

        News What to look for, and what to avoid when signing your kids up