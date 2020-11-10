Woman faces trial over machete armed robbery

A WOMAN accused of armed robbery at a South Murwillumbah service station denies she knew her partner would rob the store moments after she left, a court has heard.

Jasmine Peta Gundy was arraigned on Monday at Lismore District Court, where she pleaded not guilty to robbing a man while armed with an offensive weapon.

Her partner, Nash Steven Cobb, last month pleaded guilty to the same charge.

CCTV footage played during Ms Gundy's trial showed Cobb, 30, was armed with a machete when he entered a service station on Tweed Valley Way in South Murwillumbah on March 3 last year.

It is alleged he demanded the cashier place cash and cigarettes to the value of more than $5900 in his bag.

Other CCTV footage showed Ms Gundy had entered the shop minutes earlier pushing a pram and purchased two cans of soft drink and takeaway food.

She then exited the store, and less than five minutes later Cobb entered to commit the robbery.

The court heard Ms Gundy had been in a relationship with Cobb at the time of the incident.

The Crown Prosecutor said while the case was "circumstantial" against Ms Gundy, he would argue that her leaving the store was the signal to Cobb to rob the place when safe to do so.

He said the fact the pair were not from the area, the service station was in a somewhat isolated location and Cobb could be seen on CCTV footage hiding out the back of the service station prior to the incident, indicated to the court Ms Gundy was aware of Cobb's plan.

However, Ms Gundy's solicitor, Heather Webb, said her client disputed there was an agreement between the pair about the robbery and she didn't participate in any way in the planning.

"The primary position is that she didn't know what he was about to do," Ms Webb said.

The judge-alone trial will reconvene on Tuesday, November 10 in South Murwillumbah to inspect the site of where the robbery took place.